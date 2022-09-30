PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Wicksburg downs Geneva County for fourth straight win

The Wicksburg Panthers won their fourth straight game Friday night after starting the season 0-2, taking a 23-14 win over Geneva County in a Class 2A, Region 2 game in Wicksburg.

The win pushes Wicksburg to 4-0 in region play with three area games left. The Panthers are 4-2 overall. Geneva County fell to 1-5 and 0-4 with the loss.

Jaylen Murry rushed for 69 yards on 19 carries and JT Ackerman rushed for 57 yards on 16 carries and threw for 55 yards on 2-of-3 passing with a 5-yard Td pass to Gabe Glover. Maddox Burkhardt had a 2-yard TD run, Logan Munoz kicked a 22-yard field goal and Mason Burkhardt completed a two-point conversion pass to Aiden Rice. Mason Burkhardt was also 2-for-3 passing and Tyler Williams had two receptions for 80 yards.

Defensively, Maddox Burkhardt had 12 tackles, Jacob Cox and Isaac Murray 11 each and William Wright and Logan Fowler had seven tackles each. Rice had an interception and Reggie Knight had a fumble recovery for Wicksburg.

For Geneva County, Isaiah Hutcherson rushed for 62 yards and also had a team-eight tackles, KenLi Preyer rushed for 43 yards and scored both Bulldog touchdowns. Caden Hutchings threw for 42 yards off 5-of-13 passing with Preyer earning 33 yards in receptions.

Also defensively for GCHS, Grayson Bell had seven tackles, Robert Darden five tackles and Jose Martinez four tackles.

Prattville 42, Enterprise 26: Enterprise fell in 21-0 hole in the first quarter and battled back to close to within eight early in the fourth quarter, but the Lions scored twice in the fourth to pull away to the Class 7A, Region 2 win.

The loss dropped Enterprise to 3-3 overall and 1-3 in region play as it prepares for next week’s rival game at Dothan. Prattville moved to 4-2 and 2-2.

After falling behind 21, Enterprise’s Walter Turner blocked a punt, scooped the football up and raced for a touchdown. Drew Pickard added the point after to make it 21-7, but the Lions scored before the half to go back up three scores.

The Wildcats cut it to 28-20 with 10:24 left in the fourth off a Mykel Johnson 4-yard run and a 36-yard Aiden White to Johnson touchdown pass.

However, the Lions scored with 7:57 and again with 5:36 left to extend the lead out to 42-20.

Enterprise scored with 4:23 left on a 39-yard White to Tre Kemmerlin touchdown pass. The point after kick was blocked, leaving it 42-26 Prattville.

Ariton 40, Cottonwood 6: Andyn Garris threw for 201 yards, including a 29-yard touchdown pass to Landon Tyler, and Jordan Smith rushed for 96 yards with three touchdowns to lead Class 2A No. 3 Ariton over Cottonwood in a Class 2A, Region 2 game.

Smith’s touchdown runs covered 31, 16 and 4 yards for the Purple Cats (6-1, 4-0). Matthew Harrell added an 11-yard touchdown run and also had a 13-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Defensively, Tyler also had an interception, while Trey Connell had a fumble recovery. Trevor McLaughlin and Miles Taylor had a quarterback sack each.

For Cottonwood (3-3, 2-2), Marco Alvarez rushed for 81 yards on 20 carries, Kaden Simmons threw for 70 yards off 7-of-16 passing and Kylin Hudson scored on a 13-yard run.

Defensively, Ali Bakr and Landon Thompson both had five tackles and Hudson had four tackles for the Bears.

Slocomb 27, Dale County 12: Cousins Rashawn Miller and Braylon Miller, two Slocomb seniors, combined for 298 yards rushing and all four touchdowns to lead the RedTops in a Class 4A, Region 2 win.

Rashawn Miller had 197 yards and scored on TD runs of 20, 2 and 29 yards, while Braylon Miller had 101 yards, including a 40-yard scoring run for Slocomb (3-3, 3-2).

Brodie Campbell had 44 yards rushing on offense and seven tackles on defense, while Braylon Miller added eight tackles and a blocked extra point kick.

Headland 38, Greenville 22: Jaxon Williams passed for 180 yards off 9-of-18 passing with two touchdowns and rushed for 123 yards and one touchdown off 19 carries to lead the Rams (4-2, 2-1) to the Class 5A, Region 2 win.

Julian Riley added an 80-yard kickoff return to a touchdown, while Caleb Dozier caught five passes for 77 yards with a 43-yard TD reception and Tylen Williams had four catches for 82 yards with a 55-yard touchdown. The Rams converted 5-of-6 on two-point conversions.

Defensively, Conner Cook had seven tackles and Kendrell Corbitt had six tackles. Conner McKenzie had a fourth-quarter interception.

Andalusia 69, Geneva 19: The Panthers ran into a buzz saw in Class 4A, No. 3 ranked Andalusia, which earned the lopsided win. The 69 points were the most allowed by Geneva since 2011 when it gave up 75 to Elba.

Dylan Key caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Tanner Sizemore, while Michael Moore scored on a 6-yard run and Michel Moore on a 3-yard run for the Panthers (2-5, 0-4 in 4A, Region 2).

Andalusia stayed unbeaten at 7-0 overall and 4-0 in region play.

Abbeville 53, Samson 22: The Yellow Jackets routed the Tigers in a Class 2A, Region 2 game in Abbeville.

The Yellow Jackets improved to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in region play, while Samson dropped to 0-6 and 0-4.

For Samson, Brody Mixon rushed for two scores and also had a kickoff return for a touchdown. Josh Lowery ran in a two-point conversion and Antonio Fullford converted two point after kicks.

Goshen 64, Barbour County 18: The Eagles took control early with 57 first-half points in beating Barbour County 64-18 in a Class 2A, Region 3 game.

While Barbour County fell to 0-7 overall and 0-4, the Jaguars, behind two fourth-quarter touchdowns, scored their most points in a game since 2019 when they had 26 against Daleville.

Five players had a touchdown rushing each for Goshen (5-2, 2-2) – Jamari McClure, Ka’Davion Bristow, Andrew Galloway, Brody Wilks and Szemerick Andrews, while Peyton Stamey threw two touchdown passes and Jayden McNabb one TD pass on the only three pass attempts in the game by the Eagles. McClure caught two TD passes for 70 total yards and Tyler McClendon caught the other TD on a 24-yard pass.

Goshen finished with 204 yards rushing on just 16 carries with McClure leading the way with 61 yards on just four carries.

Defensively, Galloway had nine tackles with seven of them solos plus three tackles for a loss, including a quarterback sack. Andrews had seven tackles with five of them solos with one tackle for a loss. Galloway and Bristow had an interception each, while Andrews and Leon Cowart had a fumble recovery each.

For Barbour County, Zakwavis Johnson returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and Jailin Merrill scored on a 3-yard run and added a 3-yard touchdown pass to Larry Wilson in the fourth quarter.

Merrill completed 8-of-14 passes for 101 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Ethan Spruill caught three passes for 51 yards, Wilson three for 28 yards and Kareem Johnson one for 24 yards.

Defensively, Dennard Jones had four tackles and recovered a fumble, while Wilson, Spruill, Johnson, Michael Blackmon and Phoenix Jarvis all had three tackles.

Kinston 47, Pleasant Home 13: The foursome of Jeb Crosby, Cale Sumblin, Colby Tew and Drew Conner combined on 324 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ Class 1A, Region 2 win.

Crosby earned 137 yards on 11 carries with a 1-yard touchdown run, Sumblin had 79 yards off seven carries with TD runs of 7, 22, and 9 yards and Tew 74 yards on three carries with scoring plays of 38 and 36 yards. Conner added 34 yards on just three carries and had an 11-yard TD run.

The Bulldogs (2-4, 0-4) finished with 338 rushing yards on just 32 attempts (10.6 per carry).

Abbeville Christian 40, Sparta Academy 20: The Generals won a non-region game on the road against Sparta Academy, 40-20.

ACA improved to 3-3 with the win, while Sparta dropped to 0-6.

Pike Liberal Arts 32, Danville 0: The Patriots picked up two wins in a matter of 24 hours, earning one off the field and one on the field.

The latter was a 32-0 on-field win at Danville. On Thursday, the program picked up a forfeit win from Mobile Christian, which had an ineligible player from the season-opening win over the Patriots and were required to forfeit that win.

In Friday’s win at Danville, Dawson Bradford threw touchdown passes to Jackson Booth and Rhoades Baker, Davis Kilcrease had a rushing touchdown and Cade Renfroe drilled a field goal attempt. Kade Brookins added a two-point conversion.