Prep Football Roundup: Wicksburg, G.W. Long earn blowout wins

Jaylen Murry and Charles Snyder combined for 445 rushing yards and eight touchdowns to spark Wicksburg to a 66-22 win over Daleville in Class 3A, Region 2 high school football game Thursday night at Wicksburg.

The 66 points are a school record for Wicksburg (6-1 overall, 3-0 in region and was the second time in three games the Panthers have scored 60 or more points, also reaching 60 against New Brockton on Sept. 17.

Murry earned 237 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries, while Snyder amassed 208 yards on only eight carries with three rushing TDs. Snyder also caught a 33-yard TD pass from Jackson Glover.

Glover was 5-of-8 passing for 85 yards and two touchdowns. Tyler Williams caught a 28-yard TD to go along with Snyder’s touchdown reception.

Eli Williams rushed for 37 yards on just three carries and scored the other Panther TD.

Defensively, Mike Albertson recorded six tackles, Emmerson Bennet had five tackles and Logan Fowler, Izaac Murry, Beau Sellers and Maddox Burkhardt had four each.