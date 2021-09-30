Prep Football Roundup: Wicksburg, G.W. Long earn blowout wins

Jaylen Murry and Charles Snyder combined for 445 rushing yards and eight touchdowns to spark Wicksburg to a 66-22 win over Daleville in Class 3A, Region 2 high school football game Thursday night at Wicksburg.
The 66 points are a school record for Wicksburg (6-1 overall, 3-0 in region and was the second time in three games the Panthers have scored 60 or more points, also reaching 60 against New Brockton on Sept. 17.
Murry earned 237 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries, while Snyder amassed 208 yards on only eight carries with three rushing TDs. Snyder also caught a 33-yard TD pass from Jackson Glover.
Glover was 5-of-8 passing for 85 yards and two touchdowns. Tyler Williams caught a 28-yard TD to go along with Snyder’s touchdown reception.
Eli Williams rushed for 37 yards on just three carries and scored the other Panther TD.
Defensively, Mike Albertson recorded six tackles, Emmerson Bennet had five tackles and Logan Fowler, Izaac Murry, Beau Sellers and Maddox Burkhardt had four each.
For Daleville (0-7, 0-4), Omarion Pinckney scored on a 65-yard run and completed a 60-yard TD pass to Marcus Smith. Rueben Garcia threw a 20-yard scoring pass to Amaurey Gomez for the other score. Both Pinckney and Smith scored on a two-point conversion.
G.W. Long 49, Zion Chapel 0: Kobie Stringer and Trevor Morris accounted for three touchdowns each to pace G.W. Long to a 49-0 win over Zion Chapel in a Class 2A, Region 2 game Thursday night in Jack.
G.W. Long improved to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in region play. Zion Chapel dropped to 0-6 and 0-4.
Stringer threw TD passes of 41 and 19 yards to Bryson Hughes and also had a 62-yard punt return for a touchdown. Morris earned TD runs of 46 and 28 yards and also had a 17-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Jackson Chancey scored on a 19-yard run for the other G.W. Long touchdown.
For the game, Stringer completed 5-of-7 passing for 86 yards and Morris amassed 79 rushing yards on just four carries. Chancey picked up 50 yards rushing on five carries. Hughes had three receptions for 74 yards.
Tanner Patton converted all seven extra-point kicks in the game and drilled four kickoffs for touchbacks.
Defensively, Chancey had eight tackles and Jackson Dasinger seven stops. Tanner Johnston, Cameron Langford and Garrett Traylor all caused a fumble, while Jakire Redding, Austin Kerchner, Michael McCraney and Reed Blackmon all had a fumble recovery.