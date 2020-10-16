Prep football roundup: Wicksburg rallies past HA

Dothan got on the scoreboard with 3:06 to play in the first quarter when quarterback Bauer Sharp scored on a 5-yard run to make it 14-6.

Central got back on the scoreboard when Trey Miles scored on a long run early in the second quarter.

Dothan responded with a 58-yard touchdown catch by Jayden Folmar to make it 21-13 with 8:04 left before halftime.

But Central began pulling away and led 42-13 after a touchdown pass right before halftime. Miles and Morris connected again for a TD throw and catch to make it 49-13 with 5:39 remaining in the third.

Northside Methodist 48, Daleville 14: North Methodist Academy started pulling away late in the first half in gaining the victory, improving to 5-4 in its first season in the AHSAA ranks.

NMA led 21-8 after a touchdown run by Tyler Small and a 64-yard touchdown catch by Aiden Rayne.

A 16-yard touchdown run by Tyler Grantham extended the lead to 28-8 by halftime.

After Daleville scored in the third quarter, NMA made it 35-14 when Cason Eubanks scored on a 60-yad run.