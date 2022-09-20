Prep football season hits non-region week before final region push

The high school football season in the state of Alabama hits the halfway point this week with the majority of Wiregrass teams playing one last non-region game before the final region push.

Not one Alabama team in the area – either in the Alabama High School Athletic Association or in the Alabama Independent Schools Association – has a region contest this week.

The lone region game in the Dothan Eagle coverage area is across the state border in Georgia where Class A, Division II’s top-ranked Early County Bobcats travel to Camilla, Ga., to face region foe Mitchell County.

Five teams off: Five teams in the coverage area are taking the week off before the stretch run. Those five are Enterprise, Carroll, New Brockton, Northside Methodist and Wicksburg.

Thursday football: This week’s action starts with a Thursday night game as Charles Henderson hosts Class 3A No. 3 state ranked St. James at Troy’s Veterans Memorial Stadium.

It is the season’s second Thursday game for Charles Henderson, which plays at Troy University’s stadium across the street from the CHHS campus. Charles Henderson has to play home games on Thursday when Troy University has a Saturday home game because of a Sun Belt Conference rule mandating a conference venue be cleaned out 24 hours prior to kickoff.

Top teams remain: Both Elba and Early County (Ga.) remained No. 1 in their respective state polls this week after moving to the top spot last week. Elba (4-0), which was off last week, stayed No. 1 in AHSAA Class 1A, while Early County (5-0) remained No. 1 in Georgia’s Class A, Division-II after a 40-6 win over Baconton Charter.

Six other Dothan Eagle coverage teams are ranked in this week’s ASWA state poll in Alabama. Enterprise and Dothan both moved up a spot in Class 7A, sliding to No. 8 and No. 9, respectively, while Opp slid down one spot to No. 6 in Class 3A despite a road win over Pike County. Houston Academy stayed No. 9 in 3A and Ariton (No. 3) and G.W. Long (No. 7) stayed the same in Class 2A.

Eufaula dropped out in Class 5A after losing to Pike Road, but is the top team in others receiving votes behind the No. 10 team. Headland, in Class 5A, also received votes.

Brutal 7A, Region 2: Class 7A, Region 2, which features Wiregrass programs Enterprise and Dothan, has strong representation in this week’s state poll with five of its nine teams ranked and a sixth receiving votes.

Auburn (5-0) is ranked No. 1, followed by Central-Phenix City (4-1) at No. 3, Opelika (4-1) at No. 6 then Enterprise (3-2) and Dothan (4-1) at No. 8 and No. 9. Prattville (2-2) is receiving votes. The six teams are a combined 7-0 in non-region games.

The five teams in the top 10 are one more than Region 3 with features traditional powers Thompson, Hoover, Hewitt-Trussville, Tuscaloosa County and Vestavia Hills.

Wolves howling: After last week’s 57-43 shootout win over Smiths Station, the Dothan Wolves improved to 4-1, the best five-game start in their brief four-year history following 2019 consolidation. The previous best was 3-2 in the first season in 2019.

The four wins already matches last year’s win total and one more win would be the program’s second most wins since an 8-win inaugural season.

Wolves howling part II: Last week, Dothan surged into the ASWA state poll at No. 10, marking the third ranking in the school’s history, but this year’s spot is the first as a Class 7A member. The 2019 team was ranked twice – in the preseason poll and after the first week at No. 8 – when the program was still in Class 6A.

The Wolves moved up to No. 9 in this week’s poll after previous No. 8 Bob Jones lost.

Wolves howling part III: Last week’s 57 points was a school record for Dothan in its fourth year. The previous record was 56 against Godby (Fla.) in 2019.

In addition, the 100 combined points in the game matched the school record set in 2020 in a 63-27 loss to Colquitt County (Ga.).

Behind three games of 40 or more points, Dothan has scored 172 points, already surpassing last year’s 157 total. It’s the second most in school history to 407 points in 2019.

Raiders raiding: Houston Academy improved to 4-0 last week, matching the program’s best four-game start since 2013. The Raiders, one of six remaining unbeaten teams left in Class 3A, haven’t been 5-0 since 2009.

Last week, the Raiders routed New Brockton 49-6, posting their third straight game of 40 or more points following 45 versus Daleville and 49 against Ashford. It’s the first such streak since the 2005 team scored 48 against Samson, 47 against Wicksburg and 64 versus New Brockton in consecutive games.

Last week’s total marked the eighth 40-plus points game since the start of the 2021 season, covering 15 games. The Raiders’ current 42.8 points a game are fourth best in Class 3A in the state.

HA is also doing it on defense, having allowed only 22 points in four games – an average of 5.5 points per game. The 5.5 average is tied for fifth best in the entire state, both AHSAA and AISA, and tops in Class 3A.

City strong: The four city of Dothan schools now have a combined 12-6 record on the season. Following HA’s 4-0 record and Dothan’s 4-1 mark are Providence Christian at 2-2 and Northside Methodist at 2-3.

This week, Dothan hosts Baker, Houston Academy travels to Abbeville and Providence Christian visits Class 1A, No. 1 Elba, while Northside Methodist is off.

A string of rivalry games begin for the four, starting next week. Northside Methodist plays at Providence Christian next Friday (Sept. 30) and hosts Houston Academy (Thursday, Oct. 6 at Rip Hewes) followed by Dothan hosting rival Enterprise the following night at Rip Hewes. Two weeks later on Oct. 21, Houston Academy hosts Providence Christian at Northcutt Field.

Two Dothan players among honorees: Nine Dothan Eagle coverage players were honored in this week’s Alabama High School Athletic Spotlight, including two from Dothan.

Korion Salter and Raymon Blackmon were the Dothan honorees after their play in a 57-43 win over Smiths Station.

Salter returned an interception 90 yards for a game-sealing touchdown with 36 seconds left and added a 25-yard return of a blocked punt for a score, while also recording 10 tackles on defense. Blackmon rushed for 239 yards with four touchdowns, including the go-ahead touchdown with 2:46 left. He also caught two passes for 29 yards and returned two kickoffs for 53 yards, giving him 321 all-purpose yards in the game.

Two from Long, Opp also honored: Both G.W. Long and Opp had two players honored in this week’s AHSAA Spotlight with Bryson Hughes and Tanner Patton honored at Long and DaDa Stoudemire and Nelson Hall at Opp.

Long’s Hughes was 16-of-24 passing for 204 yards, rushed for a 7-yard score and recorded nine tackles on defense, while Patton converted field goals of 21 and 44 yards in a 21-0 win over Geneva County.

Opp’s Stoudemire batted down a two-point pass with 17 seconds left to preserve a 28-27 Opp win over Pike County in Class 3A, Region 2. He also caught three passes for 59 yards with a touchdown on offense. Hall, meanwhile, was in on 16 tackles, including a quarterback sack.

Three others honored: Three other area players were in the AHSAA Spotlight – Goshen’s Jamari McClure, Dale County’s Lakendrick Jordan and Charles Henderson’s Damien Hart.

Goshen’s McClure accounted for 354 all-purpose yards, including 299 yards rushing and receiving with five touchdowns in a 60-28 win over LaFayette. He rushed for 197 yards and three touchdowns, caught three passes for 103 yards with two TDs and returned two kickoffs for 55 combined yards. He added an interception and two tackles on defense.

Dale County’s Jordan rushed for 192 yards on 29 carries with two touchdowns and added an interception return on defense for a third touchdown in the Warriors’ 29-18 win over Bullock County.

Charles Henderson’s Hart was in 14 tackles, caused a fumble and recovered a fumble in the Trojans’ 26-24 loss to Beauregard.