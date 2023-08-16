The Friday Night Lights are back in the Wiregrass.

Four Dothan Eagle coverage teams open the 2023 season on Friday – the two Alabama Independent Schools Association clubs plus the two teams across the border in Georgia.

Three of the four teams play at home.

Abbeville Christian opens at James W. Rane Stadium on the ACA campus against AISA preseason No. 8 ranked Autauga Academy.

Both Georgia teams – Early County and Seminole County – are at home. Early County hosts rival Miller County at Standifer Field in Blakely, while Seminole County welcomes in Kendrick of Columbus to Seminole Stadium in Donalsonville.

Lakeside School of Eufaula is the lone team on the road as the Chiefs travel to Southern Prep Academy in Camp Hill, between Opelika and Alexander City.

Jamboree games: While teams in the AISA and in Georgia open play, teams in the Alabama High School Athletic Association have another week before their season opener.

However, a handful of teams have jamboree contests on Friday.

Those jamborees include Wicksburg at Geneva, Geneva County at Daleville, Brantley at Ariton, G.W. Long at McKenzie and Highland Home at Pike Liberal Arts.

All the other AHSAA teams in the Wiregrass are not participating in a jamboree this week.

Season openers for AHSAA teams are next Thursday and Friday, Aug. 24-25.

Head coaching debuts: Two of Friday’s games are debuts for two new head coaches – Buck McDonald at Lakeside and Frank Killingsworth at Early County.

McDonald will lead a varsity team for the first time. He was Lakeside’s head middle school coach and a varsity defensive line coach last year after serving seven years as an assistant coach at Abbeville Christian, including as defensive coordinator of ACA’s Class A state runner-up team in 2020.

Killingsworth was elevated to the head job at Early County after nine years as an assistant coach with the Bobcats, including the last seven as offensive coordinator. He was previously head coach at Calhoun County (1993-95, 13-15 record) and at Miller County (2007-13, 51-30 record).

Killingsworth, ironically, coached the last two wins for the Pirates against Early County, which owns a 25-7 series lead and seven straight wins between the two schools, located 20 miles apart. Miller County last won in 2009 and 2010 when Killingsworth was the Pirates’ head coach.

Double Duty: Killingsworth has a unique double duty role at Early County. In addition to his job as head coach, he is also a school assistant principal, a position he has held for three years.

While he has a unique work set, he said the pace isn’t too much different than past years when he was assistant principal and the team’s offensive coordinator.

He also has prior experience as he was the high school principal and head football coach for several seasons while at Miller County.

Killingsworth said having a strong administration staff at Early County willing to pick up some slack also helps out.

Bobcats ranked: Coming off a 9-4 state quarterback appearance, Early County enters the season ranked No. 6 in Class A Division II in the preseason Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll released on Sunday.

Bowdon, the defending state champion which knocked out Early County 36-26 in last year’s quarterfinals, is ranked No. 1 in the preseason poll. Bowdon was 14-1 last year.

Schley County (12-3), last year’s state runner-up and Early County’s third opponent on Sept. 1, is ranked No. 2. The Bobcats defeated Schley County last year, but have to visit the Ellaville program this season.

Clinch County (10-3, quarterfinals), Lincoln County (10-2, state semifinalist) and Manchester (7-4) are ranked third through fifth before Early County.