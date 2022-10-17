PREP FOOTBALL: Several games moved to Thursday; Eufaula's Pierre named to all-star team

Two high school football games for this week in the Wiregrass have been moved up to Thursday night to help alleviate a shortage of game officials.

Dale County will now host Booker T. Washington on Thursday and Kinston will travel to Florala on Thursday in the two games moved up a night.

Eufaula’s Pierre named to Alabama all-star team

Eufaula senior defensive end Yhonzae Pierre, an Alabama verbal commitment, was among the players named to the Alabama all-star team for the Alabama-Mississippi game in December.

The 40-man Alabama team was announced by the AHSAA on Monday. All the players are current seniors.

Pierre, a 6-foot-4, 220-pounder, is considered a four-star recruit and among the top 10 players in this year’s recruiting class.

The 36th annual Alabama-Mississippi game is set for Saturday, December 10 at Mobile and the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Auburn High coach Keith Etheredge is the Alabama head coach.