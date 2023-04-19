Northside Methodist’s Davis Moore shot a 76 to earn medalist honors and his team won a four-way meet featuring two Northside Methodist teams and two Rehobeth teams on Wednesday at the Dothan National golf course.

A couple of golfers from Ashford also competed, but not enough for team scoring.

Moore was on the Northside Methodist A team, which won the meet with a 341 total. The Rehobeth A team finished as runner-up with a 348. The Northside Methodist B team was third with a 375 score and Rehobeth B had a 397.

Following Moore individually were Rehobeth A’s Ayden Braddy and Ashford’s Logan Barnes. Braddy was second with an 80 and Barnes was third with an 81.

In addition to Moore’s 75, the winning Northside Methodist team featured an 85 from Tanner Beasley, an 87 from Nolan Williams and a 93 from Ross Overby.

In addition to Braddy, the Rehobeth A team received an 87 from Kingston Chumney, an 88 from Kade Harrison and 93 totals from both Kaiden Decapua and Landon Cole.

The NMA B team was led by Sawyer Scott with an 85 and Gauge Graves with a 90. The Rehobeth B team was led by Lowdery Merrill with a 95 and Jacob Talley with a 97.