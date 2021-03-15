Prep Golf: Enterprise Blue team wins Aggie Invitational:

The Enterprise Blues golf team captured the 12-team Aggie Invitational, while the EHS White team finished third at the Sylacauga Country Club Monday.

The Enterprise Blue team fired a 298 total to outdistance runner-up Auburn, which had a 321. The Enterprise White team was third with a 344.

Three Enterprise Blue members earned all-tournament team honors, finishing in the top five. Nick Cook had a 73, Jackson Bailey a 74 and Jon Ed Steed a 75. Gibson Charlton had a 76 and Brady Wood had a 79, though it didn’t count to the team score.

The White team was led by AJ Castleberry with an 82, Brayden Green with an 84 and Bryant Burns with an 88. Judah Talley had an 90 and Jaxon Whitworth a 100.

Enterprise girls finish third: Enterprise finished third out of 13 teams at the Lady Aggie Invitational at the Sylacauga Country Club.

The Wildcats fired a 286 score to finish behind John Carroll (257) and Vestavia Hills (285).

Hailey Rotenberry and Meredith Black led EHS as both carded a 94. Isabella Holtz added a 98. Ansley Gatlin had a 112 that didn’t count to the team scoring.