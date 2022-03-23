Prep Golf: Enterprise boys finish 8th in Birmingham

The Enterprise boys golf team finished eighth out of 16 teams at the two-day Bradley Johnson Memorial Tournament on the Founders Course at Greystone Golf & Country Club.

The Wildcats finished with a two-day 628 total, three strokes behind Guntersville (625) and four off fifth and sixth-place teams Hewitt-Trussville and Homewood (both 624). Northridge won the tournament in playoff over Vestavia Hills after both scored 611.

Individually, two Enterprise golfers finished in the top 10 – Jon Ed Steed and Jackson Bailey. Steed fired rounds of 76 and 73 for 149 score and a fifth-place tie. Bailey recorded scores of 75 and 76 for a 151 and 10th place. Gibson Charlton followed with a 74-81-155 and Nick Cook had an 87-86—173.