PREP GOLF: Enterprise boys finish third at Cullman tournament

ehs

The Enterprise boys golf team finished the regular season in third place out of 18 teams at the two-day Bert McGriff Memorial Tournament played at Cross Cross and Terri Pines in Cullman.

Enterprise shot a 622 team total to finish behind only Cullman (604) and Vestavia Hills (615). Athens (625) and Huntsville (636) rounded out the top five behind Enterprise.

Individually for EHS, Jon Ed Steed tied for eighth in the field of 95 golfers after rounds of 71-80 for a 151 total. Gibson Charlton and Nick Cook tied for 16th with 156 scores. Charlton had rounds of 75 and 81 and Cook had totals of 79 and 77. Jackson Bailey was 21st with a 159 following round of 82 and 77.  Hunter McCarty finished with an 88-93—181.

Hartselle’s Tristan Wisener had a 144 to win medalist honors.

The Wildcats compete at the Class 7A, Sectional 2 Tournament in Phenix City at Lakewood Golf Course on Monday.

