The Enterprise boys golf teams won the two-day Gulf Shores High School Golf Invitational at the Gulf Shores Golf Club on Monday and Tuesday.

The Wildcats, with every golfer shooting rounds under 80, finished with a 614 team total, 12 shots better than runner-up Auburn (6260. Spanish Fort was third at 631, Northridge Blue fourth at 635 and Athens fifth at 639 in the 12-team field.

Jon Ed Steed paced the Wildcats with a 75-76-151, finishing in fourth place. Gibby Charlton and Luke Thornton both had a 79-75-154 totals, just missing a top-five finish. Jack Bailey fired a 78-77-155.

Also Nick Cook had a non-counting 79-78—158 and Hunter McCarty competed as an individual and had an 80-79-159.

Will Stelt of Auburn was medalist with a 147 score.

Houston Academy finishes sixth: The Houston Academy boys team finished sixth out of 12 teams at the two-day Admiral Invitational in Fairhope.

The Raiders shot rounds of 327 and 325 to finish with a 647 score.

Sam Waller tied for ninth place with an 82-75—157 score. Denton Dowling tied for 11th with an 82-76-158 and William Savoy placed 20th with a 78-85-157.

The Houston Academy also competed at the meet, finishing in 10th place. Miley Martin tied for 15th with a 95-87-182 and Skye Matthews fired a 95-92—187.

Northside Methodist wins six-team meet: Northside Methodist won a six-team meet at Highland Oaks Golf Course on Tuesday, firing a 339 team total to beat Rehobeth by 22 shots.

Rehobeth finished with a 361 and was followed by Headland (391), Providence Christian (404), Wicksburg (415) and Dothan (428).

Individually, Northside Methodist’s Davis Moore was medalist with a 5-over-par 77. Headland’s Jacob Pruitt was runner-up with an 83 and Rehobeth’s Ayden Braddy was third with an 84.

Northside Methodist golfers took the next four spots. Tanner Beasley was fourth with an 86 and teammates Sawyer Scott, Nolan Williams and Ross Overby all tied for fifth with an 88.

Wicksburg’s EJ Meyers followed with an 89 for eighth place and Providence Christian’s Camden McCallister and Rehobeth’s Kingston Chumney tied for ninth with a 91 total.

PCS’ Jernigan wins nine-hole: Providence Christian’s Thomas Jernigan won a junior varsity boys nine-hole tournament at Highland Oaks on Tuesday.

Jernigan fired a 10-over-par 46 with Dale County’s Landon Constable finishing runner-up with a 49. Northside Methodist’s Gauge Graves was third with a 51. Headland’s Logan Chavers, Northside Methodist Layne Breedlove and Dothan’s Chase Hawkins tied for fourth with a 52 score.

In the team standings, Northside Methodist had a 217 score to win with Dothan second at 222. They were the only two teams with enough for team scoring.

Wicksburg’s King wins girls meet: Wicksburg’s Kate King won a varsity girls nine-hole competition Tuesday at Highland Oaks with a 41 score.

Wicksburg teammates Blakely Casey and Kathryn Brannon both shot 51 to finish runner-up. Dale County’s Mackenzie Lewis and Wicksburg’s Reagan Miller tied for fourth with a 58.

Wicksburg (143) and Dale County (181) were the only team scores.

Enterprise JV results: The Enterprise Junior Varsity boys teams competed at the Prattville Invitational on Tuesday at the Robert Trent Jones Capitol Hill Senator Course.

The White team placed eighth with a 363 score and the Enterprise Blue finished in 10th place with a 369.

The White team was led by Neil Ferguson with an 85 and Cooper Robley with an 88. Harris Burg followed with a 93 and William Schleusner a 97.

The Blue team was led by Parker Trawick with an 83, followed by JH Tindol with a 93. Colton Tuttle and Dylan Trull had scores of 96 and 97.