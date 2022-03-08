Prep Golf: Enterprise finishes fifth at Auburn tournament

Enterprise finished in fifth place at the 15-team Joe King Memorial Tournament at the AU Club in Auburn, which was shortened to one day as rain wiped out Tuesday’s play.

Enterprise finished with a 307 score, just one stroke off a third-place tie of 306 between Auburn and UMS-Wright. Vestavia Hills won the event with a 294 and Mountain Brook was second at 295.

Houston Academy of Dothan finished 13th with a 343.

Gibson Charlton paced Enterprise with a 73, earning all-tournament team honors. Jon Ed Steed followed with a 75. Jackson Bailey fired a 76 and both Nick Cook and Hunter McCarty shot an 83 for EHS.