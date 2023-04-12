The Enterprise girls golf team finished fourth at its 10-team, two-day Wildcat Invitational that concluded on Tuesday at the Bridges at Tartan Pines.

The Wildcats finished with a two-day 580 total, finishing behind Auburn Blue (488), Spanish Fort (493) and Auburn White (573). Enterprise had an opening round 305 before bouncing back with a 275 on the second day.

Two other Wiregrass teams also competed. Houston Academy finished seventh with 593 score after rounds of 300 and 293 and Wicksburg placed eighth with a 603 after rounds of 306 and 297.

Individually, Kamdyn Kelley, the lone golfer competing for Providence Christian, earned fourth place after a two-day 165 total. She finished behind Spanish Fort’s Ashlynd Madden (154) and Auburn’s Summer Yoo (158) and Esha Gupta (161). Kelley had rounds of 84 and 81.

Enterprise’s Shaelyn Kennedy (90-77--167) finished sixth and teammate Maci McCarty (97-86—183) placed 12th. Wicksburg’s Kate King (97-92—189) tied for 15th. Houston Academy’s Skye Matthews (98-92--190) finished in 17th place and HA’s Miley Martin (96-97--193) tied for 18th place.

Wilson, Elba golf win at Highland Oaks

Led by medalist Jay Wilson, Elba won a seven-team golf meet at Highland Oaks on Tuesday.

The Tigers finished with a 324 score to win the meet. Northside Methodist (340) was runner-up, followed by Dothan (343), Wicksburg (351), Houston Academy (355), Headland (356) and Providence Christian (369).

Wilson fired a 71 to lead all golfers. Dothan’s Gabriel Medina was runner-up with a 74. Elba’s Trey Grantham was third with a 79.

Northside Methodist’s Davis Moore and Headland’s Jacob Pruitt both carded an 80. Northside Methodist’s Tanner Beasley and Dothan’s Alex Broadaway both shot 81. Houston Academy’s T. Ethridge fired an 82. Wicksburg’s Aiden Steinetz and Elba’s Alex Wisecup both earned an 84.

Providence Christian was led by Camden McCallister with an 88.