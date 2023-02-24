Behind two individual finishes in the top seven, the Enterprise girls golf team finished fourth out of 13 teams Thursday at the Panther Invitational at Smiths Station.

The Wildcats finished with a three-person team score of 294, which trailed only Pike Road (236), Hewitt-Trussville (252) and Auburn (292).

Shaelynn Kennedy and Maci McCarty paced Enterprise. Kennedy fired an 84, good for fourth place individually at the tournament. McCarty followed with an 87, placing seventh in the field of 53 golfers. Savannah Flores added a 123 for Enterprise.