The Enterprise boys golf team finished sixth out of 16 teams at the two-day Bradley Johnson Memorial played on the Founders Course at Greystone Golf Club in Hoover on Monday and Tuesday.

The Wildcats finished with a 615 score. Mountain Brook (598), UMS-Wright (600), Spanish Fort (603), Spain Park (604) and Vestavia Hills (609) finished ahead of Enterprise, the only Wiregrass team at the tournament.

Jon Ed Steed led Enterprise finish in an eighth-place tie following a two day 147 total. Nick Cook tied for 17th after a 151 score. Luke Thornton tied for 29th with a 156 total. Gibby Charlton tied for 40th with a 161 and Jackson Bailey finished with a 170 to tie for 64th place.

Chase Kyes of Spain Park was medalist with a 135.

Northside Methodist golf wins five-team event

Northside Methodist fired a 329 score to outdistance four other teams during a five-team meet Tuesday at Highland Oaks.

Dothan finished second with a 379, followed by Wicksburg with a 384. Headland (386) and Providence Christian (395) rounded out the field.

Individually, three golfers, including two from Northside Methodist, finished in first-place tie. The Knights’ Davis Moore and Sawyer Scott along with Ashford’s Logan Barnes all shot an 80. Dothan’s Alex Broadaway was fourth with an 83 and Northside Methodist’s Nolan Williams and Ross Overby were next with 84 and 85 respectively. Dothan’s Gabriel Medina followed with an 86.

Providence Christian was led by J.T. Scott with a 92, while Carter Meyers led Wicksburg with an 88 and James Quinlivan led Headland with a 90.