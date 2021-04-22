 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep golf: Enterprise, Providence girls compete at Helena Husky Invitational
0 comments

Prep golf: Enterprise, Providence girls compete at Helena Husky Invitational

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
prep golf logo

Enterprise finished in 11th place and Providence Christian 16th at the Helena Husky Invitational Thursday.

Enterprise had a 298 total, while Providence, which played without standout Lauren Thompson, finished with a 327. Hewitt-Trussville won the event with a 226, five strokes better than Spain Park (231).

Isabella Holtz led Enterprise with a 93 to tie for 33rd place among the 79 golfers. Maci McCartey followed with a 99 and Meredith Black had a 106.

Ella Grace Fletcher led Providence with a 101 and Julaine Reed followed with a 108 and Emma Kate Mobley a 118.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert