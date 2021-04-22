Prep golf: Enterprise, Providence girls compete at Helena Husky Invitational

Enterprise finished in 11th place and Providence Christian 16th at the Helena Husky Invitational Thursday.

Enterprise had a 298 total, while Providence, which played without standout Lauren Thompson, finished with a 327. Hewitt-Trussville won the event with a 226, five strokes better than Spain Park (231).

Isabella Holtz led Enterprise with a 93 to tie for 33rd place among the 79 golfers. Maci McCartey followed with a 99 and Meredith Black had a 106.

Ella Grace Fletcher led Providence with a 101 and Julaine Reed followed with a 108 and Emma Kate Mobley a 118.