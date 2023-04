Shaelyn Kennedy shot a two-day 156 to win medalist honors at the Helena Invitational Wednesday and Thursday at The Oaks Golf Course in Pelham.

Kennedy had rounds of 75 and 81 and won by two strokes over Helena’s Abigail Cerwick (158).

Enterprise’s Maci McCarty finished third individually with a 165 total after rounds of 85 and 80. Kelley Tindol added a 237 score for EHS with round of 123 and 114.

As a team, Enterprise finished third with a 558 score, just five strokes