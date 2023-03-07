Enterprise golfer Jon Ed Steed fired a two-day 146 and finished in second place at Auburn’s Joe King Memorial Golf Tournament after losing a playoff to Auburn’s Will Stelt in action Monday and Tuesday at the AU Club in Auburn.

As a team, Enterprise finished in sixth place out of 15 teams, earning a 628 score. UMS-Wright won the tournament with a 614 score. Vestavia Hills (617), Fairhope (622), Auburn and Mountain Brook (627) finished ahead of Enterprise.

Nick Cook finished 10th with a 152 score. Gibson Charlton was 39th with a 164, Jack Bailey 47th with a 168 and Hunter McCarty 61st with a 175.

Houston Academy finished 15th with a 706 score.