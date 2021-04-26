Prep Golf: Enterprise teams, Elba advance to sub-state round

The Enterprise boys and girls golf teams both qualified for sub-state rounds after finishing runner-up in Class 7A, Section 2 meets at the Lakewood Golf Course in Phenix City Monday.

Both teams will play next Monday at the Rock Creek Golf Club in Fairhope.

Both teams lost to Auburn. The boys team finished with a 304 to Auburn’s 297 and ahead of Smiths Station, which finished third with a 363. The EHS girls posted a 301 score to Auburn’s 230 with Smiths Station finishing third at 318.

Leading the Enterprise boys were Nick Cook with a 74, Gibson Charlton with a 75 and Brady Wood with a 76. Jon Ed Steed followed with a 79 and Jackson Bailey had a non-counting 80.

For the Lady Wildcats, Isabella Holtz had a 94, Meredith Black a 103 and Maci McCarty a 104. Hailey Rotenberry had a non-counting 115.

Wilson, Elba win 1A-2A, Section 1: John Martin Wilson finished with a 76 to lead Elba, which captured the Class 1A-2A, Section 1 meet at the Andalusia Country Club.

The Tigers finished with a 327 to beat Brantley (337), Orange Beach (410), Pleasant Home (418) and St. Luke’s (431). All but St. Luke’s advanced to next Tuesday’s sub-state round at the Troy Country Club.