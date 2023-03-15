Colton Yarbrough shot an 84 to earn medalist honors during a three-team high school golf meet Wednesday afternoon at Dogwood Lakes Golf Course in Bonifay, Fla.

Geneva teammate Silias Scobie was runner-up with a 95 and Slocomb’s Drew Hatton was third with a 96. Gage Gilland of Slocomb finished fourth with a 98.

Geneva won the team competition with a 398 score. Slocomb followed with a 409. New Brockton had one individual compete.

Girl golfers from the three schools also competed with Geneva’s Laney Cooley carding a 98 for first place. New Brockton’s Morgan Casey was runner-up with a 99 and Geneva’s Lillian Langham third with a 105.