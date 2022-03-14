PREP GOLF: Geneva's Yarbrough wins medalist at seven-team meet

Geneva’s Colton Yarbrough shot an 81 to earn medalist honors by one stroke during a seven-team meet at Dothan National on Monday.

Wicksburg’s Trenton Ables was runner-up with an 82 and Rehobeth’s Ayden Braddy was third with an 84.

Andalusia won the team battle by four strokes over Rehobeth. The Bulldogs had a 362 score and the Rebels had a 366. Northside Methodist was third with a 375, followed Wicksburg at 378, Ashford with a 386 and Headland with a 401. Geneva did have enough members to qualify for team scoring.

Following Braddy for Rehobeth was Kade Harrison with a 90. Leading Northside Methodist were Tanner Beasley and Luke Moore, who both shot an 86. Logan Barnes led Ashford with an 85 and James Quinlivan led Headland with an 88.

Wicksburg edge Geneva in girls dual match: Wicksburg edged Geneva by one stroke to win a dual match between the two girls golf teams at Dothan National on Monday.

Wicksburg finished with a 236 total and Geneva a 237.

Sue Ellen King of Wicksburg was medalist with a 53, edging teammate Katie Brannon, who finished with a 54. Geneva’s Brooke Bynum was third with a 56.