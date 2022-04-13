PREP GOLF: Harrison, Rehobeth win quad match:

Rehobeth’s Kade Harrison fired an 80 to earn medalist honors in helping the Rebels win an 18-hole quad match at Dothan National on Wednesday.

Rehobeth finished with a 353 team score with Ashford second with a 360. Dothan was third with a 380 and Headland finished with a 390.

Following Harrison on the Rehobeth scorecard were Ayden Braddy with an 89 and Tucker Whaley with a 91.

Ashford was led by Logan Barnes with an 83, which was runner-up to Rehobeth’s Harrison individually. Reid Walden followed with an 88 and Christian McKenmy had a 90.

Dothan was paced Gabriel Medina with an 85 and Alex Broadaway with an 86. Heath Robinson added a 94. Headland was led by Jacob Pruitt with an 87.

Grinde, Dothan Prep win nine-hole event: Dothan Prep Academy’s Liam Grinde shot a 41 to win a junior varsity nine-hole golf match at Dothan National on Wednesday.

Dothan Prep also won the three-team meet with a 178 score. Rehobeth followed with a 195 and Slocomb had a 205. Individuals from Dale County and Geneva County also competed.

Following Grinde’s for Dothan Prep was Peyton Herndon with a 44, Hunter Hawkins with a 46 and Brody Blount with a 47.

Rehobeth was led by Condrey Merrill with a 45 and Slocomb was led by JC Hatton with a 50.

Mason Pricket led Dale County with a 41.