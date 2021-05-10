Prep golf: Houston Academy, Elba plus three individuals lead after first day of state championships

Houston Academy and Elba were at the top of the leader board in their classification, Enterprise was in second place and three local individual golfers had the lead with four others from the area in second place after the opening round of the AHSAA State Golf Championships Monday.

The championships at Mobile’s Robert Trent Jones Magnolia Grove courses were delayed for two hours by rain. Because of the weather, each class was broken into two nine-hole rounds with the four best individual scores in each round counting to the team scoring. The same format is expected to be used in Tuesday’s final round.

Houston Academy finished Monday’s opening day with a 300 score to lead the Class 3A group, three strokes ahead of Bayside Academy at 303. Westbrook Christian was third at 323. Lauderdale County was likely out of the running for top honors after a 376.

Elba surged into the Class 1A-2A lead with a 313 score, seven strokes ahead of the Brantley Bulldogs, who had a 320 total. North Sand Mountain was third at 332.

Enterprise was in the hunt in a highly-competitive Class 7A race. The Wildcats finished the day with a 298 score, two strokes behind Vestavia Hills (296). Auburn and Hewitt-Trussville were right near the two with a 299 and 300, making the distance from first place to fourth just four strokes.