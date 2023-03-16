Northside Methodist’s Davis Moore earned medalist honors and three Knights scored below 85 as NMA won a three-team high school golf meet at Meadow Links Golf Course in Fort Gaines, Ga., on Thursday.

Moore fired a 75 to win the individual portion of the meet. Rehobeth’s Ayden Braddy was runner-up, two strokes back at 77. Headland’s Jacob Pruitt was third with a 79.

Northside Methodist’s Tanner Beasley and Nolan Williams 82 and 84, respectively, to following Moore to help the Knights win the team title with a 328 score. Rehobeth was second with a 343 score and Headland followed with a 51.

Headland’s James Quinlivan also shot an 84, while Rehobeth’s Kade Harrison and Kaiden Decapua fired scores of 85 and 87, respectively. Northside Methodist’s Hayden Foy had an 88.

Northside Methodist JV also wins: Northside Methodist’s junior varsity team also beat Rehobeth and Headland at Meadow Links on Thursday.

The Knights fired a 386, edging Rehobeth (389) by three strokes. Headland was a close third at 395.

Northside Methodist’s Ross Overby had an 80 to lead the Knights. Colin Blackwell followed with a 95 and Layne Breedlove added a 103 for NMA.

Kingston Chumney led Rehobeth with an 88 and Cayden Turvin followed with a 99 and Conner Sprouse with a 100.

Ty Beasley led Headland with a 91. Zane Lawrence carded a 99 and Tripp Turner followed with a 102.