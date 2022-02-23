PREP GOLF: Northside Methodist wins tri-match

Northside Methodist fired a 374 to beat out city foes Dothan (398) and Providence Christian (400) in a tri-match at Highland Oaks on Tuesday.

Tanner Beasley led the winning Knights with an 83. Davis Moore followed with a 90 and Luke Moore had a 92.

Dothan’s Alex Broadaway was medalist with a 77. Gabriel Medina followed Broadaway for DHS with a 91.

Bo Thornell led PCS with an 82 and Camden McCallister had a 98.

HA finishes 15th: Houston Academy shot a two-day 693 total to finish 15th at the David Miller Tournament.

Mason Crowder led HA with a 78-80—158 total to finish in 24th place.

Sue Ellen King wins medalist: Wicksburg’s Sue Ellen King was medalist during a short course meet among girls golfers at Highland Oaks. King fired a 42 total.

Wicksburg’s Katie Brannon and Dothan’s Riley Benton followed with a 45 each. Dothan teammates Camryn Benson and Destiny Kelly were next with a 46 each. Wicksburg’s Katie King and Blakely Casey followed with a 48 and 49, respectively.