Opp won a nine-team meet at the Troy Country Club, winning on a fifth-player tiebreaker over the Enterprise Blue junior varsity team after the teams tied with 318 scores.

Pike Liberal Arts finished third at 325, followed by Elba in fourth at 328. Providence Christian (343), Rehobeth (346), Andalusia (353), Dothan (358) and Enterprise White JV (359) rounded out the team field.

Enterprise Blue’s Luke Thornton was the meet’s medalist with a 68. Other Enterprise Blue scores were: Colton Tuttle (76), Parker Trawick (82), Dylan Trull (92) and JH Tindol (92).

Leading the Enterprise White JV were Christopher Rios and Cooper Robley with a score of 88 each and Harris Burg with an 89. William Schleusner had a 94 and Neil Ferguson a 95.