Pike Liberal Arts had four golfers shot under 80 to win a 12-team meet Wednesday at the Enterprise Country Club.

The Patriots finished with a 304 total and won 20 strokes over Opp (324). Enterprise’s Blue team (330) and Elba (333) finished third and fourth. Rehobeth (348), Andalusia (350), Brantley (353), Enterprise Gray (362), Enterprise White (362), Dothan (363), Eufaula (380) and Central-Phenix City (453) rounded out the team standings.

Individually, Enterprise’s Jon Ed Steed was the medalist after carding a 67. Elba’s Jay Wilson was runner-up with a 70. Pike Liberal Arts’ Braden Prestwood was third with a 72.

Following Prestwood for Pike Lib were Jackson Cleveland (75), Luke Sikes (78) and Ford Hussey (79).

Will Boyd led Opp 75, while Ayden Braddy led Rehobeth with an 81 and Brayden Harper led Andalusia and Jon Bush led Brantley with 79 scores. Jace Steed led the Enterprise Gray team with an 80 and Cooper Robley led the Enterprise White team with an 82. Alex Broadaway led Dothan with a 78.

Ashford’s Barnes win second straight meet

Ashford’s Logan Barnes won his second golf meet in as many days, taking a tournament at Dothan National Wednesday with an 84 score.

Barnes also won a meet Tuesday at Dothan National.

Geneva’s Silias Scobie finished behind Barnes with an 86.

In the girls 18-hole meet, Geneva’s Lillian Langham shot a 113 for the top score.

There were also 9-hole girls and boys competition. Slocomb’s Ella Chase had the best girls score with a 54, while Will Hatton, also of Slocomb, had the best score in the boys with a 52.