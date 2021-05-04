Prep Golf: Rehobeth earns first trip to state golf tourney

Rehobeth earns first trip to state golf tourney
Behind medalist Brantley Scott, Rehobeth’s golf team earned its first trip to a state tournament Tuesday with a runner-up finish at the Class 5A, South 4 Sub-State Tournament at the Mobile Country Club.
Scott, a Troy signee, blistered the course with a 3-under-par 67 round to lead the Rebels, who carded a 336 score to finish behind UMS-Wright (301). Rehobeth’s total was 14 better than third place Demopolis (350). Andalusia (370), John Carroll Catholic (371) and Sylacauga (391) rounded out the field.
The top two teams from the sub-state round qualify for state. Both Rehobeth and UMS-Wright will play against two teams from the north for the Class 5A state title next Monday and Tuesday at Mobile’s RTJ Magnolia Grove Course.
Following Scott on the Rehobeth scoreboard was Evan Yeager with an 86 and Parker Turner with an 87. Ayden Braddy followed with a 96.
Prestwood just misses: Charles Henderson’s Braden Prestwood competed individually at the Class 5A, South 4 Sub-State in Mobile and fired an 80, but didn’t qualify for state.
He finished in third place, a stroke behind the second and final individual qualifier, Walt Williams of UMS-Wright. The top two individual scorers on non-qualifying teams earn a spot to state.
Elba advances: Elba finished runner-up at the Class 1A-2A, South 1 Tournament at the Troy Country Club to qualify for next week’s state tournament.
The Tigers finished with a 332 score, just five strokes behind Brantley, the other qualifying team. The top two teams from the sub-state round qualify for state.
Elba’s second-place score was well ahead of third-place Altamont (368). Pleasant Home (392), Orange Beach (393), Southeastern (399) and Westminster (410) rounded out the field.
Collin Sauls led Elba, finishing in second place after losing in a playoff on the third hole. He had a round of 79 overall. John Martin Wilson followed with an 80 and Peyton McCart had an 85. Paxton Wise shot 88 for the other score to the team total.
Kinston’s Senn also competes: Kinston’s Blake Senn also competed at the Class 1A-2A, South 1 Tournament, but failed to qualify for state after shooting a 102.
The top two individual scorers on non-qualifying teams earn a spot to state. Altamont’s Vinay Yerramsetti (79) and Vincent’s Myles Fincher (84) were the two individual qualifiers.