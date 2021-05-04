Prep Golf: Rehobeth earns first trip to state golf tourney

Rehobeth earns first trip to state golf tourney

Behind medalist Brantley Scott, Rehobeth’s golf team earned its first trip to a state tournament Tuesday with a runner-up finish at the Class 5A, South 4 Sub-State Tournament at the Mobile Country Club.

Scott, a Troy signee, blistered the course with a 3-under-par 67 round to lead the Rebels, who carded a 336 score to finish behind UMS-Wright (301). Rehobeth’s total was 14 better than third place Demopolis (350). Andalusia (370), John Carroll Catholic (371) and Sylacauga (391) rounded out the field.

The top two teams from the sub-state round qualify for state. Both Rehobeth and UMS-Wright will play against two teams from the north for the Class 5A state title next Monday and Tuesday at Mobile’s RTJ Magnolia Grove Course.

Following Scott on the Rehobeth scoreboard was Evan Yeager with an 86 and Parker Turner with an 87. Ayden Braddy followed with a 96.

Prestwood just misses: Charles Henderson’s Braden Prestwood competed individually at the Class 5A, South 4 Sub-State in Mobile and fired an 80, but didn’t qualify for state.