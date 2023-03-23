Rehobeth’s A team won a six-team meet Wednesday at Dogwood Lakes in Bonifay, Fla., defeating teams from Slocomb, Geneva and Headland (two teams) plus the Rehobeth B team.

The Rehobeth A team earned a 367 score with the Headland A team second at 373 and Rehobeth B team third at 391. Geneva followed with a 394, while Headland B (426) and Slocomb (453) rounded out the field.

Geneva teammates Colton Yarbrough and Rhett Shiver shared medalist honors after both fired an 85. Rehobeth A’s Kaiden Decapua and Headland A’s Jacob Pruitt and Easton Boutwell all shot an 88.

In addition to Decapua, Rehobeth A was led by Ayden Braddy with a 91 and Landon Cole with a 92.

The Rehobeth B team was led by Jacob Talley with a 90 and the Headland B team was led by Zane Lawrence with a 96. Slocomb’s top golfer was Hayes Hatton with a 108.

Enterprise JV Blue wins tournament: The Enterprise JV Blue team won a 12-team meet at the Robert Trent Jones Cambrian Ridge golf course in Greenville on Wednesday, carding a 332 score to beat runner-up Pike Liberal Arts (341).

Elba (342) was third with Andalusia and Opp (349) tying for fourth place. Brantley (351), Athens Bible (360), Enterprise White (378), Wicksburg (378), Straughn (387), J.U. Blacksher (464) and Pleasant Home (466) rounded out the team field.

The Enterprise Blue team was led by Hunter McCarty with a 77 and Parker Trawick with an 82. Dylan Trull followed with an 86 and Cooper Robley with an 87. Colton Tuttle had an 89 (non-counting to team score).

The Enterprise White team was led by Christopher Rios with an 89 and William Schleusner with a 92. Neil Ferguson (98), JH Tindol (99) and Harris Burg (104) rounded out the White team scoresheet.