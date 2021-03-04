Prep Golf: Rehobeth’s Scott fires 66 to win meet

Rehobeth senior Brantley Scott, a Troy signee, fired a 4-under-par 66 Thursday to earn medalist honors during a five-team meet at the Dothan Country Club.

Houston Academy’s Alan McDonald fired a 75 to finish second behind Scott and teammates Luke Thornton and Denton Dowling followed with a 79 and 82, respectively. Providence Christian’s Bo Thornell fired an 88 and Houston Academy’s Luke Thompson had an 89.

Houston Academy’s “A” team, which featured McDonald and Thornton, won the meet with a 338 score. The HA “B” team, led by Dowling, was second with a 363. Rehobeth, behind Scott’s 66 and Parker Turner’s 99, was third with a 375. Providence Christian was fourth with a 386 and HA’s “C” team, led by Thompson, finished with a 405.

Straughn, Kinston win at River Oaks: The Straughn boys and Kinston girls won nine-hole golf matches Thursday at River Oaks in Geneva.

Straughn fired a four-person total of 215 to win the boys event, which also featured golfers from Samson, Kinston and Slocomb. Kinston won the girls with a three-person score of 180.

Individually, Straughn’s Riley Brooks was medalist with a 39. Samson’s Coy Ingram was runner-up with a 44. Straughn’s Emma Mullis was the girls medalist with a 56.