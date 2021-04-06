Prep Golf: Rehobeth, Scott win another meet:

Led by Troy signee Brantley Scott, Rehobeth won an 18-hole meet over Dothan High at Highland Oaks Tuesday.

Scott fired a 72 to win medalist honors and Rehobeth carded a 353 team score to beat Dothan, which finished with a 365.

Alex Broadaway of Dothan was runner-up to Scott with a 79. Wicksburg’s Trenton Ables finished third with an 82.

Other scores for Rehobeth were an 85 by Parker Turner, a 91 by Evan Yeager and a 105 by Ayden Braddy.

Other scores for Dothan were a 92 by Jack Childree, a 95 by Christian Bradley and a 99 by Gabriel Medina.

Wicksburg’s Bennett wins meet: Wicksburg’s Emerson Bennett fired a 47 to win a nine-hole individual meet at Highland Oaks featuring Dale County, Wicksburg, Highland Home and Headland.

Nick Diaz of Highland Home was runner-up with a 48 and Dale County’s Ethan Stokes fourth with a 49. Mike Hedgpeth of Dale County was fourth with a 55.

Dothan’s Herndon wins girls competition: Dothan’s Elizabeth Herndon won the girls individual meet Tuesday at Highland Oaks, firing a round of 44 to edge Wicksburg’s Sue Ellen King, who had a 46.

Dothan’s Camryn Benson was third with a 48. Sarah Herndon of Dothan tied for fourth with a golfer from Highland Home with a 49. Dale County’s Makenzie Lewis fired a 50.