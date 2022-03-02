PREP GOLF ROUNDUP: Broadaway takes medalist honors in tourney

Dothan’s Alex Broadaway fired a 3-under 69 to win medalist honors during an 18-hole match at Highland Oaks on Tuesday attended by six teams.

Opp won the team battle with a 344, followed by Providence Christian (362), Northside Methodist (379) and Rehobeth (392). Dothan and Wicksburg also had golfers compete.

Wicksburg’s Trenton Ables finished runner-up to Broadaway with a 77. Opp’s Landon Rogers finished third with a 79.

Camden McCallister led Providence Christian with an 80 and was fourth individually. Tanner Beasley and Davis Moore led Northside Methodist, both with an 88, and Ayden Braddy paced Rehobeth with an 86.

Crowder paces HA: Mason Crowder fired a two-day 154 to finish tied for 19th overall to lead Houston Academy at the Wynlakes Invitational this week in Montgomery.

The Raiders finished 11th out of 24 teams.

Mac Edge followed Crowder with a 165 total. William Savoy had a 168, Field Dismuke a 169 and Denton Dowling a 175.