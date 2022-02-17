PREP GOLF ROUNDUP: Cook, Enterprise win golf match

Nick Cook shot a 72, highlighted by birdies on the last three holes, and Gibson Charlton and Jon Ed Steed both had a 75 to pace Enterprise to a victory in a season-opening seven-team meet Thursday at the Enterprise Country Club.
Cook was the medalist for the event, beating out his two teammates. Jackson Bailey added an 80 for EHS. Hunter McCarty had a non-counting 82.
Enterprise finished with a 302 score. Rehobeth and the Enterprise JV team tied for second with a 372 total. Prattville was fourth with a 377, Andalusia fifth at 390, Enterprise junior high sixth with a 428 and Central-Phenix City seventh with a 450.
Rehobeth was led by Ayden Braddy with a 91 and Kade Harrison with a 92. Parker Trawick and Christopher Rios led the Enterprise JV with a 90 each. The Enterprise junior high team was led by Harris Burg with a 101.
Enterprise, Providence girls compete in Auburn: Enterprise girls shot a 294 at the Auburn Invitational to finish 10th out of 12 teams.
Providence Christian also competed but had only two individuals, so it couldn’t amass team scoring.
Leading Enterprise was Shaelyn Kennedy with a 97, Isabella Holtz with a 98 and Hailey Rotenberry with a 99. Meredith Black added a 109.