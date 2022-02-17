PREP GOLF ROUNDUP: Cook, Enterprise win golf match

Nick Cook shot a 72, highlighted by birdies on the last three holes, and Gibson Charlton and Jon Ed Steed both had a 75 to pace Enterprise to a victory in a season-opening seven-team meet Thursday at the Enterprise Country Club.

Cook was the medalist for the event, beating out his two teammates. Jackson Bailey added an 80 for EHS. Hunter McCarty had a non-counting 82.

Enterprise finished with a 302 score. Rehobeth and the Enterprise JV team tied for second with a 372 total. Prattville was fourth with a 377, Andalusia fifth at 390, Enterprise junior high sixth with a 428 and Central-Phenix City seventh with a 450.

Rehobeth was led by Ayden Braddy with a 91 and Kade Harrison with a 92. Parker Trawick and Christopher Rios led the Enterprise JV with a 90 each. The Enterprise junior high team was led by Harris Burg with a 101.

Enterprise, Providence girls compete in Auburn: Enterprise girls shot a 294 at the Auburn Invitational to finish 10th out of 12 teams.

Providence Christian also competed but had only two individuals, so it couldn’t amass team scoring.