Prep golf roundup: Enterprise Blue wins match, Rehobeth's Scott is medalist

Rehobeth senior Brantley Scott, a Troy University signee, was the medalist during a eight-team golf match at the Enterprise Country Club on Wednesday.

Scott shot a 65 as Rehobeth finished fourth. Parker Turner of Rehobeth was next for the team with an 88.

Enterprise Blue won the tournament with a 322, led by Gibson Charlton at 74, Brady Wood at 82 and Jon Ed Steed and Jackson Bailey each at 83.

Brantley was second at 323 led by Tucker Kilcrease with a 77 followed by Luke Kilcrease and Ethan Weed both at 81 and Carson Jones at 84. Elba was third at 331 led by Peyton McCart at 79, Paxton Wise at 80 and John Martin Wilson at 82.

Opp finished fifth behind Rehobeth at 365 led by Landon Rogers with a 77. Enterprise White was next at 372, led by Bryant Burns with an 87. Andalusia had a 377, led by Xavier Dozier at 89, and Straughn had a 471, led by Trey Strickland at 109.