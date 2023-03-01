The Enterprise boys golf team won the two-day Patriot Open Tournament at the North River Yacht Club in Tuscaloosa, finishing with the title on Tuesday.

Individually, Enterprise golfers Gibson Charlton and Jon Ed Steed both tied for second with 150 scores and earned all-tournament honors. Charlton had a 68 in the opening round and a 72 on the second day. Steed flipped-flop with a 72 on day one and a 68 the second day. The two were two strokes behind medalist Chase Kyes of Spain Park’s (72-66-148).