The Enterprise boys golf team won the two-day Patriot Open Tournament at the North River Yacht Club in Tuscaloosa, finishing with the title on Tuesday.
Enterprise fired a team score of 576 to win the 18-team event by 10 strokes over runner-up Mountain Brook (586). Vestavia Hills (596) was third.
Individually, Enterprise golfers Gibson Charlton and Jon Ed Steed both tied for second with 150 scores and earned all-tournament honors. Charlton had a 68 in the opening round and a 72 on the second day. Steed flipped-flop with a 72 on day one and a 68 the second day. The two were two strokes behind medalist Chase Kyes of Spain Park’s (72-66-148).
Also for Enterprise, Nick Cook had a 72-75-147, Jack Bailey an 80-72-152 and Hunter McCarty a 77-87-164.