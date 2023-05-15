The Enterprise Wildcats boys golf team were in a tight battle following the opening day of AHSAA State Championships Monday at Auburn’s Robert Trent Jones Grand National Course, in third place, but only seven strokes off the lead entering Tuesday’s final round.

The Wildcats fired a 14-over score on the opening day to trail Vestavia Hills (7-over) and Auburn (10-over) with Spain Park (-16) right behind Enterprise in Class 7A.

Individually, Enterprise’s Jon Ed Steed finished the first day in sixth place with an even par 72.

Five golfers fired below par scores, led by James Clemens’ Jack Mitchell at 4-under. Spain Park’s Chase Kyes was right behind at 3-under and three others were at 1-under.

Luke Thornton delivered a 75 for Enterprise, good for a 12th-place tie. Nick Cook fired a 77 and Gibson Charlton a 78. Jackson Bailey had an 88.

Pike Liberal Arts second, Elba third: Pike Liberal Arts and Elba were in second and third place, respectively, in the Class 1A-2A boys tournament.

The Patriots fired a 47-over team score and Elba 58-over. Both are chasing North Sand Mountain (31-over) as the tournament goes to the final day on Tuesday. Athens Bible (59-over) was fourth.

Elba’s Jay Wilson finished the opening day in second place individually with a 3-over-75, five strokes behind leader Bayshore Christian’s Michael Heaton, who had 2-under par on the day.

Pike Liberal Arts’ Jackson Cleveland (5-over-77) and Braden Prestwood (6-over-78) were tied for fifth and sixth, respectively.

Elba’s Trace Grantham (9-over 81) was tied for ninth.

Opp in third: Opp finished the opening day in third place in Class 3A after firing a 58-over score, 17 strokes behind leader Westbrook Christian (41 over) and two behind second-place Trinity (41-over). Lauderdale County (+68) was in fourth.

Conner Machen led Opp with an 81, tied for third individually. Will Boyd was tied for 10th with an 85 and Brody Ellis and Clay Kyser were tied for 13th after both fired a 90.

HA girls in third: The Houston Academy girls were in third place in Class 1A-3A girls, right behind Lindsay Lane. The Raiders shot a 72-over round and Lindsay Lane was second at 68.

Both were well off the pace of leading Tuscaloosa Academy, which led by 60 strokes after an 8-under but both were also a good bit ahead of fourth-place Piedmont (127).

HA’s Miley Martin was in sixth place individually after an 85, while Skye Mathews was in 10th place after a 98. Cate Woodall was in 12th place with a 105.

NMA’s Beasley tied for 10th: Northside Methodist’s Tanner Beasley, who qualified for the state championships as an individual, was tied for 10th individually in Class 3A boys after firing an 13-over 85.

Westbrook Christian’s Eli Edge was at the top of the leaderboard at 3-over-75.

HA’s Savoy tied for 19th: Houston Academy’s William Savoy was tied for 19th place in the Class 4A boys after an opening round 15-over-87. He is within three strokes of 13th place.

Wicksburg’s King in seventh: Wicksburg’s Kate King finished the opening day of the girls Class 1A-3A division in seventh place after a 91.

She was six shots behind sixth-place and 13 strokes behind the golfers tied for fourth place.