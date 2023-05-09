Enterprise took first place in the Class 7A, South 6 boys sub-state golf tournament at Azalea City Golf Course in Mobile on Tuesday.

The Wildcats had a team total score of 297 to finish one stroke ahead of Auburn.

Gibson Charlton led the way and earned individual medalist honors with a 69. Jon Ed Steed and Nick Cook each scored 75 and Luke Thornton scored 78.

Dothan’s Alex Broadaway was playing as an individual and shot a 75.

The state tournament will be held next week in Auburn.

The Enterprise girls came up short of qualifying for the state tournament after finishing in third place behind UMS-Wright (237) and Auburn (239). The Wildcats shot a 291.

Leading the way for Enterprise was Shaelyn Kennedy with a 78 and Maci McCarty with a 98.