PREP GOLF ROUNDUP: Enterprise girls finish seventh out of 15 teams

The Enterprise girls golf team finished seventh out of 15 teams at Providence Christian’s Talons Up Golf Tournament Monday at the Robert Trent Jones’ Highland Oaks golf course in Dothan.

Pike Road won with a team score of 10-over-226 score with Spain Park the runner-up with an 18-over-234 and Auburn third at 244. Enterprise finished with a 287 total.

Leading Enterprise was Mary Raines Hinely, who finished 14th individually with an 89 score. Shaelyn Kennedy was five spots behind in 19th after a 91. Hailey Rotenberry and Isabella Holtz both fired a 98 to tie for 28th place among the 70 golfers. Meredith Black followed with a 102.

HA 10th; PCS 12th: Houston Academy and Providence Christian girls also competed at the Talons Up Tournament with Houston Academy finishing in 10th place with a 306 score and Providence 12th with a 332 total.

Leading Houston Academy was Miley Martin and Ashlin Carmody, who finished 26th and 27th respectively with scores of 96 and 97. Ella Robbins was next with a 111 and Cate Woodall at 113.

Providence was led by Grace Rollins with a 111 and Caroline Smith with a 116.