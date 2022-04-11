PREP GOLF ROUNDUP: Enterprise girls win match

The Enterprise girls team defeated Houston Academy and Wicksburg in an 18-hole golf match at Highland Oaks that also featured Providence Christian golfers.

Enterprise finished with a 280 total, 20 shots better than Houston Academy (300). Wicksburg was third at 342.

Enterprise’s Shaelyn Kennedy and Houston Academy’s Miley Martin tied for medalist honors as both shot a 90. HA’s Ashlinn Carmody followed with a 92 and Enterprise teammates Meredith Black and Hailey Rotenberry shot 94 and 96, respectively.

Wicksburg was led by Kate King with a 113. Caroline Smith had a 108 for Providence Christian, which had only two golfers competing.

Enterprise boys in second at Raider-Eagle: In the opening day of the two-day Raider-Eagle Invitational at the Dothan Country Club, Enterprise finished in a second-place tie behind only Auburn in the 15-team event.

The teams competed in a best ball, scramble format. Auburn finished with a 258, followed by Enterprise and Northridge both at 267, two strokes ahead of Fairhope (269). Opp was fifth at 270 and Houston Academy’s A team was sixth with a 278.

Bayside Academy (281) was seventh and Tuscaloosa County (283), Trinity (288) and Montgomery Academy (300) rounded out the top 10. Westbrook Christian (309) was 11th followed by Daphne (319) in 12th. Local teams Providence Christian (321), Northside Methodist (323) and Houston Academy B (327) rounded out the field.