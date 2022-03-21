PREP GOLF ROUNDUP: Enterprise girls win Wildcat Invitational

The Enterprise girls team won the Wildcat Invitational on Monday at Tartan Pines, beating four other teams for the top spot.

Enterprise finished with a team total of 258 as did Auburn, but the Wildcats won the tiebreaker as their fourth score by Isabella Holtz was better than Auburn’s fourth total.

The two teams were just three shots better than Spanish Fort (261). Oak Mountain was third at 286 and Central of Phenix City fourth at 309. Prattville and Alabama Christian had an individual compete.

Enterprise’s Shaelyn Kennedy fired an 80, finishing second individually at the meet behind Alabama Christian’s Julie Waldo’s 77. Auburn’s Hannah Halverson was third with an 81.

Other scores for Enterprise were Maci McCarty with an 83, Hailey Rotenberry with a 95 and Isabella Holtz with a 100.

Competing as an individual, Meredith Black shot a 105.