At the Elba Country Club on Friday, the Enterprise JV finished third in a four-team meet behind Elba and Brantley.

The Wildcats shot a 366 total. Elba won with a 319 with Brantley was next at 345. Andalusia JV was fourth with a 381.

Colton Tuttle led Enterprise with an 85. Parker Trawick had a 90 and Dylan Trull a 92. Christopher Ross had a 99 and Harris Burg a 105.

Tucker Kilcrease of Brantley was medalist with a 77.