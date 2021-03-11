Prep golf roundup: Enterprise wins Brantley Invitational

The Enterprise Blue team won the seven-team Brantley Invitational at the Robert Trent Jones Cambrian Ridge course in Greenville on Wednesday.

The Wildcats Blue fired a 301 to beat out runner-up Elba (322), third place Brantley (335) and fourth-place Opp (346). The Enterprise White team finished fifth with a 361. Providence Christian (372), Andalusia (373) and Straughn (433) rounded out the team scoring.

Brady Wood of the Enterprise Blue team was medalist with a 72. Gibson Charlton followed with a 73 and Nick Cook, Jon Ed Steed and Jackson Bailey had a 78.

The Enterprise White team was led by Brayden Green and Judah Talley, both with an 86. Bryant Burns added a 90.

Enterprise girls finish 14th: The Enterprise girls finished the two-day March Madness Tournament in Hoover in 14th place out of 15 teams.

The Wildcats finished with a 613 total. Hewitt-Trussville won the match with a 475.

Individually for Enterprise, Isabella Holtz fired rounds of 98 and 97 for a 195 total to tie for 45th place. Hailey Rotenberry had a 106 and 101 for a 207, tied for 51sst. Meredith Black had rounds of 112 and 99 for a 211 and Ansley Gatlin had a 112-117—229.