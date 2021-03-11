Prep golf roundup: Enterprise wins Brantley Invitational

The Enterprise Blue team won the seven-team Brantley Invitational at the Robert Trent Jones Cambrian Ridge course in Greenville on Wednesday.
The Wildcats Blue fired a 301 to beat out runner-up Elba (322), third place Brantley (335) and fourth-place Opp (346). The Enterprise White team finished fifth with a 361. Providence Christian (372), Andalusia (373) and Straughn (433) rounded out the team scoring.
Brady Wood of the Enterprise Blue team was medalist with a 72. Gibson Charlton followed with a 73 and Nick Cook, Jon Ed Steed and Jackson Bailey had a 78.
The Enterprise White team was led by Brayden Green and Judah Talley, both with an 86. Bryant Burns added a 90.
Enterprise girls finish 14th: The Enterprise girls finished the two-day March Madness Tournament in Hoover in 14th place out of 15 teams.
The Wildcats finished with a 613 total. Hewitt-Trussville won the match with a 475.
Individually for Enterprise, Isabella Holtz fired rounds of 98 and 97 for a 195 total to tie for 45th place. Hailey Rotenberry had a 106 and 101 for a 207, tied for 51sst. Meredith Black had rounds of 112 and 99 for a 211 and Ansley Gatlin had a 112-117—229.
Ables, Wicksburg win 9-hole event: Trenton Ables shot a 39 to help Wicksburg win a nine-hole match Thursday at Dothan National.
Slocomb finished runner-up and Dothan Prep Academy third.
Finishing behind Ables was Wicksburg teammate Dawson Clark with a 47 and Slocomb’s Kyle Chase with a 51.
In the girls division, Dothan Prep’s Destiny Kelly shot a 55 to win the division. Slocomb’s Ella Chase was runner-up with a 57 and Wicksburg’s Sue Ellen King was third with a 60.