Prep golf roundup: Enterprise wins tournament

Enterprise won the two-day, 10-team Bert McGriff Memorial Golf Tournament Tuesday at Terri Pines Golf Club in Cullman, winning by eight strokes over Hartselle.

The Wildcats finished with a 623 total with Hartselle had a 631. Cullman was third at 633, Hoover fourth at 650 and Thompson fifth at 689.

Individually, Gibson Charlton and Jon Ed Steed finished in the top five to earn all-tournament team honors. Charlton had rounds of 75 and 74 for a final 149, while Steed had scores of 70 and 80 for a 150 total.

Brady Wood carded rounds of 78 and 82 for a 160, while Jackson Bailey and Nick Cook both had a 166. Bailey had rounds of 81 and 85 and Cook 88 and 83.

Two Wildcats competed as individuals – Bryant Burns (94-100—194) and AJ Castleberry (110-93—203).

Streitman wins Grissom Tournament: Houston Academy’s Matthew Streitman fired a 5-under-par 67 and won a playoff on the first hole to win the Grissom Invitational at Valley Hill Country Club in Huntsville on Monday.

Jake McDonald added an 81 for HA. Thomas Morris and Luke Thompson followed with a 90 and Harrison Dowling chipped in a 91.