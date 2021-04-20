Prep golf roundup: Enterprise wins tournament

Enterprise won the two-day, 10-team Bert McGriff Memorial Golf Tournament Tuesday at Terri Pines Golf Club in Cullman, winning by eight strokes over Hartselle.
The Wildcats finished with a 623 total with Hartselle had a 631. Cullman was third at 633, Hoover fourth at 650 and Thompson fifth at 689.
Individually, Gibson Charlton and Jon Ed Steed finished in the top five to earn all-tournament team honors. Charlton had rounds of 75 and 74 for a final 149, while Steed had scores of 70 and 80 for a 150 total.
Brady Wood carded rounds of 78 and 82 for a 160, while Jackson Bailey and Nick Cook both had a 166. Bailey had rounds of 81 and 85 and Cook 88 and 83.
Two Wildcats competed as individuals – Bryant Burns (94-100—194) and AJ Castleberry (110-93—203).
Streitman wins Grissom Tournament: Houston Academy’s Matthew Streitman fired a 5-under-par 67 and won a playoff on the first hole to win the Grissom Invitational at Valley Hill Country Club in Huntsville on Monday.
Jake McDonald added an 81 for HA. Thomas Morris and Luke Thompson followed with a 90 and Harrison Dowling chipped in a 91.
As a team, the Raiders, who competed with all seniors, finished with 328 team total to take fifth place out of 20 teams at the meet.
Houston Academy also had two girls teams at the tournament. The “A” team finished in seventh place with a 336 score and the “B” team eighth with a 365 total.
Leading the “A” team was Miley Martin with a 105 and leading the “B” team was Jolie Golden with a 113.
Houston Academy wins six-team meet: Houston Academy’s A team won a six-team meet Tuesday at the Dothan Country Club, finishing 17 strokes ahead of runner-up Opp.
The Raiders, playing mostly their second group of players after their main golfers played in Huntsville on Monday, finished with a 321. Opp had 338, Houston Academy B team had a 341, Providence Christian 353, Dothan 365 and Houston Academy C team 405.
Mac Edge of Houston Academy A was the tournament medalist, firing a 74. Providence Christian’s Bo Thornell was runner-up with a 78, followed by Houston Academy A’s William Savoy with a 79. Dothan’s Alex Broadaway, Houston Academy’s A team’s Luke Thornton and Opp’s Will Boyd followed with an 80 each.
Denton Dowling led HA’s B team with an 81 and Hudson Caddell led the HA C team with an 87.
Scott, Rehobeth win at Highlands: Brantley Scott fired a 71 and Rehobeth finished with a 348 to win a three-team meet at Highland Oaks Tuesday.
Northside Methodist followed with a 402 and Headland had a 427. Wicksburg had several individuals compete, but didn’t have enough for a team score.
Scott’s 71 total was four strokes better than Wicksburg’s Trenton Ables, who fired a 75 on the day. Rehobeth’s Parker Turner followed with an 85 and Northside Methodist’s Davis Moore was next with a 91.