PREP GOLF ROUNDUP: HA, Enterprise girls golf teams among those advancing to sub-state

The Houston Academy girls golf team advanced to next week’s sub-state round, finishing second at the eight-team Class 1A-3A, Section 1 Tournament Monday at Foley’s Glenlakes Golf Club,

The Raiders fired a 267 team score, behind only Trinity’s 245. Mobile Christian (275) finished third and Bayside Academy (284) fourth.

Wicksburg (307) and Providence Christian (327) took fifth and seventh, but didn’t qualify for sub-state. Both, though, had an individual advance. Wicksburg’s Katie King shot a 92 and Providence’s Ela Grace Fletcher had a 96 to finish among the top four individual finishers on a non-qualifying team.

The four qualifying teams, including Houston Academy, and the four individual qualifiers advance to the Class 1A-3A, South 1 sub-state round Monday at Fairhope’s Rock Creek Golf Club.

Houston Academy was led by Ashlinn Carmody with an 85 and by Miley Martin with an 88. Sue Mathews shot 94.

Carmody’s 85 tied for third individually with Trinity’s Elizabeth Ann Stewart. Virginia Anne Holmes of Trinity was medalist with a 71 and Bayside Academy’s Causey Thompson was second with a 77.

Enterprise girls moving on: The Enterprise girls golf team advanced to the Class 7A sub-state round, finishing second in the Section 2 Tournament at Phenix City’s Lakewood Golf Course.

The Wildcats shot a 281 behind Auburn’s 244. Smiths Station had a 306 and Central-Phenix City a 320.

Shaelyn Kennedy led Enterprise with a 93. Both Maci McCarty and Hailey Rotenberry followed with a 94.

Auburn’s Kate Ha was medalist with a 78.

Boys

Enterprise, Dothan’s Broadaway qualify for 7A sub-state: The Enterprise boys golf team finished second to Auburn at Monday’s Class 7A, Section 2 Tournament at Phenix City’s Lakewood Golf Course to qualify for next week’s sub-state.

The Wildcats fired a 304, just five strokes behind Auburn’s 299. Smiths Station was next with a 309. All three teams advance to the sub-state next Monday at Auburn’s Moore’s Mill Country Club.

Dothan’s Alex Broadaway also qualified for sub-state, finishing as one of the top individuals on a non-qualifying team after firing a 74.

Leading Enterprise were Nick Cook with a 73 and Jon Ed Steed with a 74. Jackson Bailey (78), Hunter McCarty (79) and Gibson Charlton (83) rounded out the EHS scorecard.

Auburn’s Will Stelt was medalist with a 69.

Elba advances in Class 1A-2A: Elba edged out rival Brantley by two strokes to win the Class 1A-2A, Section 1 Tournament at Foley’s Glenlakes Golf Club.

The Tigers earned a 320 score and Brantley a 322. Washington County (365) and Orange Beach (392) finished third and fourth. All four teams advanced to the 1A-2A, South 1 sub-state next Tuesday at the Troy Country Club.

Leading Elba were Peyton McCart with a 74 and Jay Wilson with a 76. Collin Sauls shot an 83 and Paxton Wise an 87.

Brantley’s Tucker Kilcrease was medalist with a 69. Jon Bush had an 82 for Brantley.

Elba’s Bradley Chapman, competing as an individual, finished tied for fourth for the final individual qualifying spot with a 93, but lost on a tiebreaker to St. Luke’s Arthur Green.