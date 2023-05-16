With improved scores from three of its four golfers, the Houston Academy girls golf team surged to a second-place finish in the AHSAA Class 1A-3A girls state golf championships Tuesday at the Robert Trent Jones Grand National Golf Course.

The Raiders, who were in third after Monday’s opening round, overtook Lindsay Lane with a final day 262 score, 26 strokes better the first round. Houston Academy, which is in its third year as a program, finished with a 118-over 550 total. Lindsay Lane finished nine strokes back at 559. Tuscaloosa Academy was a runaway winner at 18-over. Piedmont finished a distant fourth.

Miley Martin led Houston Academy with a sixth-place individual score of 173 after rounds of 85 and 88.

The other Raider golfers all improved on day two. Skye Mathews sliced 12 strokes off to an 86 and finished in eighth place with a two-day 184. Mary Lawrence Lee was 19 strokes better with an 88 and finished in 12th with a 195. Cate Woodall, whose score didn’t go to the team total, fired a 98 Tuesday, seven strokes better than Monday to finish with a 203 total.

Elba, PLAS boys finish second, third: Elba and Pike Liberal Arts finished second in third in Class 1A-2A behind North Sand Mountain.

Elba finished with a 93 over 669 to edge out Pike Lib (677) for second. North Sand Mountain won by 28 strokes over Elba. Athens Bible finished fourth.

Individually, Elba’s Jay Wilson was runner-up with a 75-74—149 and Pike Lib’s Braden Prestwood was third with a 78-76—154.

Other Elba results were Trace Grantham (10th place, 81-82-163), Alex Wisecup (tied 14th, 91-80-171) and Bradley Chapman (19th, 99-87-186).

Other PLAS score were Jackson Cleveland (8th place, 77-82—189), Ford Hussey (tied 14th, 92-79—171) and Luke Sikes (20th, 94-91—193).

Enterprise finishes third: Enterprise improved by four strokes during Tuesday’s final day of the Class 7A championships, but it wasn’t enough to move up the standings.

The Wildcats finished third behind champion Vestavia Hills and runner-up Auburn. Enterprise earned a 298 Tuesday after a 302 on Monday to finish 24-over-par 600 for the tournament. Vestavia Hills won with an 18-over 594, edging Auburn by one stroke. Enterprise was six strokes back by one stroke over Spain Park (601).

Individually, Enterprise’s Jon Ed Steed tied for fourth with a two-day even-par 144. Steed fired rounds of 72 both days. He tied with Fairhope’s Trip Duke. Spain Park’s Chase Kyes won with a 9-under par 135, four strokes ahead of James Clemens’ Mitchell (5-over 131). Auburn’s Will Stelt was third at 2-under 142.

Also for Enterprise, Gibson Charlton tied for 11th place with a 150 total after surging with an even par 72 on Tuesday. Nick Cook placed 15th with a 153, including a 76 on Tuesday. Luke Thornton, who had a strong opening day with a 75, struggled with an 83 on Tuesday and finished tied for 18th place.

Jackson Bailey finished Tuesday with a 78, an improvement from his opening day 88.

Opp finishes third in 3A: Opp finished third in Class 3A, finishing behind Westbrook Christian and Trinity.

The Bobcats finished with a 127-over 703 score. Westbrook Christian had an 80-over 656 to win with Trinity 12 strokes back at 668. Lauderdale County finished six strokes behind Opp.

Individually, Will Boyd was Opp’s top finisher, tying for seventh place with a 21-over 165 after firing an 80 in Tuesday’s action. Conner Machen struggled after a strong opening day and finished in ninth place at 25-over after an 88 Tuesday following an opening 81.

Caden Machen and Brody Ellis both tied for 20th with 185 totals. Machen had a 94 Tuesday and Ellis a 95. Clay Kyser dropped by 10 strokes on Tuesday with a 100 after a 90 to finished in 23rd place.

Northside Methodist’s Beasley finishes strong: Northside Methodist Academy’s Tanner Beasley finished the Class 3A state meet on a strong note, firing a 7-over 79 on Tuesday to vault to a sixth-place finish with a two-day 20-over-par 164.

Beasley had an 85 on the opening day and was in 10th place, but surged up four spots on Tuesday. His 79 tied for the second best score among 3A golfers on Tuesday.

Wicksburg’s King places seventh: Wicksburg’s Kate King had a consistent tournament, recording a 91 on both days in the Class 1A-3A girls competition to finish at 38-over 182 to finish in seventh place.

Houston Academy’s Savoy ties for 17th: Houston Academy’s William Savoy finished with a two-day 173 score to finish tied for 17th in Class 4A. Savoy fired an 86 on Tuesday after opening with an 87.