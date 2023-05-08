In a tight battle for the second qualifying spot to next week’s state tournament, the Houston Academy girls golf team edged three teams, including city rival Providence Christian, during Monday’s Class 1A-3A, South 1 Sub-State round at Highland Oaks to earn a state spot.

The Raiders’ top three golfers posted a 279 score, just a stroke ahead of Providence Christian and Mobile Christian (both with 280 scores) and five shots ahead of Wicksburg (284). Altamont (346) and Southeastern (357) followed behind.

Tuscaloosa Academy won the sub-state competition with a 230 score.

Both Tuscaloosa Academy and Houston Academy are two of the four teams that will compete for the Class 1A-3A girls state title next Monday and Tuesday at Auburn’s Robert Trent Jones Grand National course.

Wicksburg’s Kate King, who carded an 83, qualified for state as an individual. Her score was the second best among individuals not on the two qualifying teams behind Alabama Christian Academy’s Julie Waldo, who was the tournament medalist with a 70.

Houston Academy was led in Monday’s round by Miley Martin, who carded an 89. Skye Matthews was close behind with a 92 and Cate Woodall added a 98 on the Raider scoresheet. Mary Lawrence Lee had a 106 score that didn’t count to the team total.

Providence Christian was led by Kamdyn Kelley with an 89, while Caroline Smith posted a 94 and Ela Grace Fletcher a 97.

Also for Wicksburg, Katie Brannon had an 83 and Blakely Casey a 108.

HA boys fall short, but Savoy advances: The Houston Academy boys team was three shots away from reaching the state tournament, finishing third behind the two qualifying teams at the Class 4A, South 3 Sub-State Tournament at Fairhope’s Rock Creek Golf Course.

However, the Raiders’ William Savoy qualified as an individual after firing a 75 to finish as the top individual on a non-qualifying team. Savoy’s 75 actually tied for medalist honors with a Bayside Academy golfer.

Bayside Academy and Jackson earned the two state-qualifying spots with 317 and 333 scores. Houston Academy finished with a 335.

In addition to Savoy’s round, Denton Dowling carded an 81, Sam Waller an 85 and T. Etheridge a 94 for Houston Academy. Lewis Carter shot a 95, but it didn’t count to the team score.

Opp boys qualify in 3A: The Opp boys team shot a 315 to finish on top at the Class 3A, South 2 Tournament at Montgomery’s Lagoon Park and qualify for next week’s state tournament in Auburn.

Trinity finished as runner-up with a 321 total and will also advance to the state meet. Dothan’s Northside Methodist Academy finished third with a 336, but missed on making the top two qualifying spots. Montgomery Academy (347), Straughn (380), St. James (399 and Dadeville (450) rounded out the field.

Northside Methodist’s Tanner Beasley qualified as an individual for the state championships after earning a 79, the best score of golfers on non-qualifying teams. It was the fourth best score on the bay.

Opp was led in its win by Clay Kyser and Caden Machen with a 76 each. Conner Machen followed with an 81 and Will Boyd an 82. Brody Ellis added an 85.

Trinity’s second-place effort was paced by medalist Thomas Stewart’s 73.

In addition to Beasley, Northside Methodist got an 84 from Davis Moore, an 85 from Nolan Williams, an 88 from Ross Overby and an 89 from Sawyer Scott.

Three Wiregrass players competed as individuals. Ashford’s Logan Barnes had an 83, Northside Methodist’s Hayden Foy had an 89 and Opp’s Banks Johnson had a 91.