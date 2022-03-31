PREP GOLF ROUNDUP: HA girls win match at DCC

The Houston Academy girls “A” team won a three-school golf match at the Dothan Country Club on Thursday.

HA “A” recorded a team score of 143, finishing ahead of Providence Christian and the HA “B” team. Those two teams recorded a 163 to tie for second place.

Miley Martin led the Raiders’ “A” team with a nine-hole 46 to take the top individual honors in the match. She was followed by Raiders’ teammates Ashlinn Carmody (48), Ella Robbins (49) and Cate Woodall (57).

Providence was led by Ela Grace Fletcher with a 49, followed by Caroline Smith at 51 and Grace Rollins at 63.

The HA “B” team was led by Skye Matthews at 49, Morgan Klein at 54, Kennedy Burgreen at 60 and Mary Lawrence Lee at 61.

Wicksburg came in third with a team score of 168.