PREP GOLF ROUNDUP: Headland wins four-team tourney

Headland won a four-team, nine-hole golf match at Dothan National on Thursday with a team total 189.

Dothan came in second at 190, followed by Ashford at 201 and Dale County at 218.

Headland was led by Jacob Pruitt with a 45, James Quinlivan at 44 and Eli Hudspeth and Meigs Roberts each scored 50.

Dothan was led by tournament medalist Alex Broadaway with a 41, followed by Heath Robinson at 46 and Gabriel Medina at 49.

Ashford was led by Logan Barnes at 46, Reid Walden at 50 and Zane Alford at 52. Dale County was led by Tyler McSween at 48 and Mason Pickett at 52.

Dothan girls: Dothan had two girls teams competing against each other. Destiny Kelly had the best score at 52, followed by Erin Bonney at 57 and Camryn Benson at 59.

Rehobeth Junior High wins: Rehobeth Junior High won the JV/Junior High match with a 231 over Dothan at 236 and Headland at 240.

Micah Warren led Rehobeth with a 51, followed by Cowdery Merrill at 54 and Connor Sprouse at 58.

Dothan JV was led by Peyton Herndon with a 51 and Brody Blount at 53. Headland JV was led by Zane Lawrence at 50 and Tripp Turner at 55.