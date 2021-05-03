Prep golf roundup: Houston Academy boys win Class 3A sub-state

Behind a 72 each from Matthew Streitman and Jake McDonald, the Houston Academy boys golf team won the boys Class 3A, South 2 Sub-State Monday at Montgomery’s Arrowhead Country Club to advance to next week’s state tournament.

The Raiders finished with a 302 score with Bayside Academy finishing runner-up with a 316. Trinity (344), Opp (358), Montgomery Academy (363), Wicksburg (398) and Weaver (402) rounded out the field.

The top two teams qualified for state, thus Houston Academy and Bayside will be the state representatives. The AHSAA Championships are set for next Monday and Tuesday at Mobile’s Robert Trent Jones Magnolia Grove course.

Strietman and McDonald led the Raider charge to share medalist honors with Montgomery Catholic’s Grant Smith, who also had a 72 on Monday. Mason Crowder added a 77 and Mac Edge had an 81 for Houston Academy. Luke Thornton had a non-counting 83.

The Raiders’ Will Savoy competed as an individual for the one of two individual qualifying spots to the state meet. Savoy finished with a 79, but Catholic’s Smith and Weaver’s Nick Ledbetter (74) grabbed the two qualifying spots.