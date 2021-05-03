Prep golf roundup: Houston Academy boys win Class 3A sub-state

Behind a 72 each from Matthew Streitman and Jake McDonald, the Houston Academy boys golf team won the boys Class 3A, South 2 Sub-State Monday at Montgomery’s Arrowhead Country Club to advance to next week’s state tournament.
The Raiders finished with a 302 score with Bayside Academy finishing runner-up with a 316. Trinity (344), Opp (358), Montgomery Academy (363), Wicksburg (398) and Weaver (402) rounded out the field.
The top two teams qualified for state, thus Houston Academy and Bayside will be the state representatives. The AHSAA Championships are set for next Monday and Tuesday at Mobile’s Robert Trent Jones Magnolia Grove course.
Strietman and McDonald led the Raider charge to share medalist honors with Montgomery Catholic’s Grant Smith, who also had a 72 on Monday. Mason Crowder added a 77 and Mac Edge had an 81 for Houston Academy. Luke Thornton had a non-counting 83.
The Raiders’ Will Savoy competed as an individual for the one of two individual qualifying spots to the state meet. Savoy finished with a 79, but Catholic’s Smith and Weaver’s Nick Ledbetter (74) grabbed the two qualifying spots.
The Wiregrass had two other teams at the meet – Opp and Wicksburg. Opp’s round was led by Landon Rogers with a 78 and Clay Kyser with a 91. Wicksburg’s effort was led by Trenton Ables with a 77 and Dawson Clark with an 85.
Providence Christian’s Thompson qualifies for state: Providence Christian’s Lauren Thompson fired a 1 under 71 to earn medalist honors Monday at the girls Class 3A, South 2 Sub-State meet at Montgomery’s Arrowhead Country Club.
In earning medalist accolades, Thompson qualified for the AHSAA State Championships next Monday and Tuesday at Mobile’s Robert Trent Jones Magnolia Grove course.
As a team, Providence fell short of qualifying, finishing with a three-person 280 score, fourth among the seven teams. The top two teams qualified for state – Mobile Christian (245) and Bayside Academy (254). Trinity (264) finished third in front of PCS.
Holy Spirit (289), Westminster of Oak Mountain (295) and Weaver (319) rounded out the field.
Others PCS scores behind Thompson were Ella Grace Fletcher (98), Emma Kate Mobley (111) and Julianne Reed (112).
Enterprise boys state bound: The Enterprise boys golf team finished runner-up at the Class 7A, South Sub-State 6 Tournament in Fairhope to qualify for the state meet next week.
The Wildcats finished with a four-person team score of 310 to beat out Fairhope (312) and Daphne (363) for second place behind Auburn (304). Both Auburn and Enterprise qualified for state next Monday and Tuesday at Mobile’s Robert Trent Jones Magnolia Grove course.