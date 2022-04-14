PREP GOLF ROUNDUP: Houston Academy girls win golf match:

Houston Academy’s A team won a three-team, nine-hole match at the Dothan Country Club on Thursday, beating Wicksburg and the Houston Academy B team.

The HA A team fired a 141, while Wicksburg had a 168 and HA B a 181.

Ashlinn Carmody of the Houston Academy A team was medalist with a 41. Teammate Miley Martin was runner-up with a 49. Skye Mathews of Houston Academy A tied for third with Wicksburg’s Kate King after both shot a 51. Ella Robbins of Houston Academy A had a 54.

Morgan Klein led Houston Academy B with a 56. Wicksburg’s Blakely Casey and Reagan Miller recorded rounds of 58 and 59.

Enterprise JV boys finish fifth: The Enterprise boys JV golf team finished fifth out of nine teams at the Red Devil Invitational on Thursday at Lakewood Golf Club in Phenix City.

Enterprise finished with a 365 total behind Auburn JV Blue (323), Auburn Blue (327), Smiths Station (327) and Auburn White (328). Prattville (391) finished right behind Enterprise.

Parker Trawick led Enterprise with an 80. Dylan Trull had a 93, Harris Burg a 96 and Christopher Rios a 102.